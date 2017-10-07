Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Subsonic Playlist: 10.07.2017

10 PM

Kaskade – “Never Sleep Alone”
Illenium & Said The Sky – “Where’d U Go”
Blackbear – “do re mi” (FRND Remix)
Empire of the Sun – “Alive” (Zedd Remix)
Petit Biscuit & Panama – “Waterfall”
Notaker & Declan James – “Who I Am”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (Gryffin Remix)
ZHU – “Faded 2.0” (DJ Snake & DJ Mustard Remix)
Intercom – “Decoy World” (Feat. Park Avenue)
The Killers – “The Man’ (Duke Dumont Remix)
Coucheron – “High By The Riverside”
Young The Giant – “Silvertongue” (Opvs Remix)
Gryffin & Illenium – “Feel Good” (ZEWMOB Future Mix)
Steve Aoki – “Darker Than The Light That Never Bleeds” (Feat. Linkin Park)
Icehunt – “Paint The Sky”
Flight Facilities – “Arty Boy” (Manila Killa Remix)
Halsey – “Bad At Love” (Dillon Francis Remix)
marshmello – “Silence” (Facade & Varun Remix)

11 PM

Rage Against The Machine – “Killing In The Name” (Just A Tune Flip)
What So Not – “Better” (Feat. LPX)
Phantoms – “Just A Feeling” (VAVO Remix)
Whethan & Flux Pavilion – “Savage”
Big Wild – “I Just Wanna”
Louis The Child – “Love Is Alive” (Meaux Green Remix)
ZHU & Nero – “Dreams”
Zedd – “Stay” (Petit Biscuit Remix)
RL Grime – “Stay For It” (Feat. Miguel)
Mija – “Secrets” (CrankDat Remix)
twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (Dunisco Remix)
marshmello – “Alone” (MRVLZ Remix)
Ben Gold – “The Gateway”
Jauz & CrankDat – “I Hold Still”
Tom & Hills – “Lighters” (Tontario Remix)
Anna Lunoe – “Radioactive”

12 AM (Special Synthwave Hour Co-Hosted By Patrick “Useless Weirdo”)

College – Save The Day feat. Nola Wren

Efence – Cassette

Wyatt Blair – Cherry Pie

Dance with the Dead – That House

Carousel – Another Day

Lazerhawk – Never Dance Again

Scandroid – A Thousand Years

Thunder Porpoise – Neon Burndown

Last Years – The Connection

Priest – Dark Sun

Vector Hold – Drifting

KORINE – Elegance & You

Nightvision – Do It All Over Again

Electric Youth – Still My Love

The Midnight – Crystalline

 

