McDonald’s Plans Extended Run Of Szechuan Sauce This Winter

Earlier this year, Adult Swim’s hit show ‘Rick & Morty’ helped put McDonald’s short-lived Szechuan sauce back into the nation’s consciousness in the first episode of season 3.
The sauce was around briefly in 1998 to coincide with the release of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ & hadn’t been talked about much since, but after the episode aired & McDonald’s was inundated with requests to revive the sauce they did. A few jugs of it were released & one was purchased by producer/DJ Deadmau5 for $15k.
McDonald’s brought the sauce back to limited stores this past Saturday (10/7/17) and things got a little crazy. Many customers left without getting their hands on the coveted sauce.
The company has vowed to make things right with a more extended run of the sauce this winter.
We’ll keep you updated on when & where you can get it.