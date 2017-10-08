Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

McDonald’s Plans Extended Run Of Szechuan Sauce This Winter

Filed Under: McDonald's, Szechuan Sauce, Rick & Morty
(Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Adult Swim’s hit show ‘Rick & Morty’ helped put McDonald’s short-lived Szechuan sauce back into the nation’s consciousness in the first episode of season 3.

The sauce was around briefly in 1998 to coincide with the release of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ & hadn’t been talked about much since, but after the episode aired & McDonald’s was inundated with requests to revive the sauce they did. A few jugs of it were released & one was purchased by producer/DJ Deadmau5 for $15k.

Holy fuck!

A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on

McDonald’s brought the sauce back to limited stores this past Saturday (10/7/17) and things got a little crazy. Many customers left without getting their hands on the coveted sauce.

The company has vowed to make things right with a more extended run of the sauce this winter.

We’ll keep you updated on when & where you can get it.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live