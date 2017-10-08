McDonald’s Plans Extended Run Of Szechuan Sauce This Winter

Earlier this year, Adult Swim’s hit show ‘Rick & Morty’ helped put McDonald’s short-lived Szechuan sauce back into the nation’s consciousness in the first episode of season 3.

The sauce was around briefly in 1998 to coincide with the release of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ & hadn’t been talked about much since, but after the episode aired & McDonald’s was inundated with requests to revive the sauce they did. A few jugs of it were released & one was purchased by producer/DJ Deadmau5 for $15k.

Holy fuck! A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

McDonald’s brought the sauce back to limited stores this past Saturday (10/7/17) and things got a little crazy. Many customers left without getting their hands on the coveted sauce.

Here at the San Jose Mcdonalds. This is our reaction to the shortage of #szechuansauce #giveusthesauce #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/sIGaUZKDKj — Kevin Alberi (@Chauncey_Boy) October 7, 2017

The company has vowed to make things right with a more extended run of the sauce this winter.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

We’ll keep you updated on when & where you can get it.