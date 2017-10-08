New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Premieres

(LIVE 105) – On Sunday morning, Warner Bros. released the final trailer of Justice League online.

The preview starts off with Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman confirming his indirect pre-death marriage proposal to Lois Lane, played by Amy Adams. “I take that as a yes.” Kent says to Lane. “The ring…”

The trailer, titled “Heroes” continues with a barrage of action sequences with a underlying theme of an impending apocalypse.

About the Film:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

The film is directed by Zack Snyder and co-written with Chris Terrio. Joss Whedon and Terrio put together the screenplay based on Snyder and Terrio’s story. Whedon directed additional scenes and stepped in to finish the film when Snyder suffered a family tragedy.

Justice League opens in theaters Friday, November 17th.



