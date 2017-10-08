Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

SOUNDCHECK Playlist 10.08.2017

9PM

ALEX LAHEY “Everyday is the Weekend”

ARKELLS “Knocking At the Door”

ARIZONA “Annie”

THE TIRMS “The  One I Want” LOCAL – San Jose 

WELSHY ARMS “Legendary”

CEMETERY SUN “Stay A While” LOCAL – Sacramento 

ST. VINCENT “Los Ageless”

YUNGBLUD “I Love You, Will You Marry Me”

BRAND NEW “Can’t Get It Out”

KIDDO “Anyone But You” LOCAL – San Jose

ODESZA “Line of Sight”

I THE MIGHTY “ Chaos in Motion” LOCAL – San Francisco

PORTUGAL THE MAN “Live in the Moment”

THE ACES “Stuck”

THE FAMILY CREST “Mirror Love” LOCAL – San Francisco

10PM

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM “Tonite”

ELECTRIC GUESTS “Oh Devil”

RUBY FIELDS “I Want”

CSTLBLK “Tidal Wave” LOCAL – San Francisco

BECK “Dear Life”

SAM FENDER “Play God”

