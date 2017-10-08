SOUNDCHECK Playlist 10.08.2017

9PM
ALEX LAHEY “Everyday is the Weekend”
ARKELLS “Knocking At the Door”
ARIZONA “Annie”
THE TIRMS “The One I Want” LOCAL – San Jose
WELSHY ARMS “Legendary”
CEMETERY SUN “Stay A While” LOCAL – Sacramento
ST. VINCENT “Los Ageless”
YUNGBLUD “I Love You, Will You Marry Me”
BRAND NEW “Can’t Get It Out”
KIDDO “Anyone But You” LOCAL – San Jose
ODESZA “Line of Sight”
I THE MIGHTY “ Chaos in Motion” LOCAL – San Francisco
PORTUGAL THE MAN “Live in the Moment”
THE ACES “Stuck”
THE FAMILY CREST “Mirror Love” LOCAL – San Francisco
10PM
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM “Tonite”
ELECTRIC GUESTS “Oh Devil”
RUBY FIELDS “I Want”
CSTLBLK “Tidal Wave” LOCAL – San Francisco
BECK “Dear Life”
SAM FENDER “Play God”