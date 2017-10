An earthquake struck just east of San Jose at about 5:55 PM this evening.

Felt #earthquake M4.4 strikes 19 km E of San Jose (California) 4 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/q1We54G4xd pic.twitter.com/ASKm4lUdBE — EMSC (@LastQuake) October 10, 2017

No damage has been reported. We’ll provide updates soon.

Reports of it being a 4.1 are also coming in:

Meanwhile, fires continue to rage on in the North Bay. Quite the day in the Bay Area.