WATCH: Trailer For Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’

At New York Comic Con, Amazon shared a first look at their upcoming original series Jack Ryan.

Based on the Tom Clancy character from many of his best-selling spy novels, the title character in the series is portrayed by John Krasinski. The rest of the cast includes Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce, Ali Suliman, Timothy Hutton, and Peter Fonda.

In the past, Jack Ryan has been portrayed on the big screen by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine.

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

Season one of Jack Ryan will be eight hour-long episodes and will premiere in 2018 exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

