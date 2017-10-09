Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

California Will Now Require Bus Passengers To Wear Seat Belts

Filed Under: Buses, California, Seat Belt
(Photo by Haydn West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

On Sunday (October 8) Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that will require commercial bus drivers & passengers to wear seat belts, or face fines.

As of July 2018 all drivers and passengers on commercial buses, such as Greyhound, will have to wear a seat belt & if they don’t they’ll receive a fine of $20. The next offense will cost you $50. Adults will be responsible for making sure children up to age 16 have buckled up for safety.

The law also applies to charter buses.

California is the first state to enact the law recommended by the NTSB in 2015.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live