California Will Now Require Bus Passengers To Wear Seat Belts

On Sunday (October 8) Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that will require commercial bus drivers & passengers to wear seat belts, or face fines.

As of July 2018 all drivers and passengers on commercial buses, such as Greyhound, will have to wear a seat belt & if they don’t they’ll receive a fine of $20. The next offense will cost you $50. Adults will be responsible for making sure children up to age 16 have buckled up for safety.

The law also applies to charter buses.

California is the first state to enact the law recommended by the NTSB in 2015.