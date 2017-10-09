Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Comcast Removes Restrictions; Opens WiFi For Fire Affected Areas

Via CBS-SF

Due to the fires burning in the North Bay cell service has been down in several fire affected areas today. Verizon & AT&T have confirmed that customers may currently be experiencing outages & PG&E has reported power outages in Sonoma County.

While cell service is down for many, you should still be able to communicate using WiFi to send messages, or make calls.

Comcast has removed restrictions for fire affected areas and you can login as guest, no password required.

According to a Comcast employee this should be the case until the situation is reassessed on Friday.

 

