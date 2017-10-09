Comcast Removes Restrictions; Opens WiFi For Fire Affected Areas

Due to the fires burning in the North Bay cell service has been down in several fire affected areas today. Verizon & AT&T have confirmed that customers may currently be experiencing outages & PG&E has reported power outages in Sonoma County.

While cell service is down for many, you should still be able to communicate using WiFi to send messages, or make calls.

Comcast has removed restrictions for fire affected areas and you can login as guest, no password required.

NOTICE TO FIRE AREAS- Comcast opened guest wifi for the area so you can reach out if you need help! — Elena Altman (@1ElenaAltman) October 9, 2017

According to a Comcast employee this should be the case until the situation is reassessed on Friday.