Friday The 13th Tattoo Deals Offered In The Bay Area

Another Friday the 13th is approaching and that means you’re about to be super unlucky this Friday…or, not, but it does mean you can get deals on tattoos at shops around the Bay Area.

Why is Friday the 13th so special when it comes to getting a tattoo? A tattoo of the number 13 has been considered a lucky symbol in the tattooing world & is often associated with other lucky symbols. Thus, $13 tattoo deal on Friday the 13th became a thing & similar deals have been adopted by shops around the world.

Here’s some of the Bay Area shops that have been known to offer Friday the 13th deals on tattoos:

  • Monsters Ink Tattoo Studio – Albany
  • Tiger’s Blood Social Club – Alameda ($13 tattoos)
  • Lefty’s Tattoo Co. – San Francisco ($20 tattoos)
  • Tattoo 13 – Oakland ($50 palm-sized tattoos)
  • Blue Dragon Tattoo – San Francisco (Tattoos as low as $30)
  • Sacred Rose Tattoo – Berkeley (Small tats for $20, will incorporate the the #13)
  • Bulldog Tattoo – San Francisco ($13 tattoos)
  • Eye Of The Tiger Tattoo – San Francisco ($13 tattoos)
  • Lucky 13 Tattoos – Alameda (Tats starting at $50)
  • Death before Dishonor – San Jose
  • Black Lagoon Tattoo – San Jose ($13 tattoos)
  • Unlimited Ink Tattoo – San Jose

Most places offering deals on Friday the 13th will have you choose a pre-made design available at the shop & it’s customary to tip $7 to round the price up to $20.

These are shops that have had deals in the past so we advise calling ahead to see if they will be doing anything special this week.

If you know of any Bay Area shops offering a Friday the 13th deal, let us know.

 

