Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.09.17

Ally has returned to the show after missing Friday for her mom’s third wedding, which she was willing to give a full recap of. She admitted that the role of witness was indeed a little underwhelming for her, which her mother tried to help her deal with. It probably didn’t help that her new step sister was also doing the same role as Ally, making her feel like an understudy rather than a star. But perhaps worst of all is that her new step sister is a bikini pageant contestant, so looks like Ally’s been knocked down a peg in the family according to Kevin.

Plus, a new type of food injury has come into vogue, with popcorn teeth gaining traction in the emergency room. People are cracking their teeth on popcorn kernels, which Kevin didn’t think would be a trending injury given that people don’t go to the movies any more. But with that, the show still wanted to hear stories of food injuries from listeners, which gets really weird with a caller’s whale of a tale involving a trip to the Philippines and fish bones. To hear the details, listen below for more!

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie went to strip clubs to get girls probably named Candi to talk about their favorite Halloween candy

Useless Weirdo fails to give valuable information or updates on what’s going on with the fire in the North Bay

How Dove accidentally made a questionably racist ad on Facebook

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes