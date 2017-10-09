McDonald’s Begins Testing A Vegan Burger

McDonald’s has been making headlines recently over the Szechuan Sauce debacle of the past weekend (it’s OK, they’re bringing it back in the winter) but that’s not the only big thing the burger chain is playing around with. They’ve begun testing out a vegan burger, the “McVegan,” at a location in Finland.

If you can make it to Tampere, Finland before November 21 you’ll be able to try it before anyone else…that is if they decided to make it a thing beyond this test period.

Here it is. The McVegan. #mcvegan #mcdonalds #veggieburger #Tampere #Finland A post shared by AKHO URANIA PHTGRH (@akho.urania) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

McDonald’s currently has no plans to sell the McVegan outside of Finland, but if that changes we will let you know.

