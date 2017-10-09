North Bay School Districts Announce Tuesday Closures

Due to the fires raging in the North Bay several school districts have announced closures for Tuesday October 10.
Among the districts closed will be:
- Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District
- All Petaluma school districts
- All Santa Rosa City Schools
- Sonoma State University
- Santa Rosa JC
- All Napa Valley Public Schools
Santa Rosa’s Cardinal Newman High School saw a portion of its campus destroyed today in the fires.
Sonoma State University officials recommended that students go to a voluntary evacuation center at the Student Center on the Rohnert Park campus.
There is also a voluntary evacuation center at Petaluma KOA for those who do not want to stay on campus, school officials said.
WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage
Santa Rosa City Schools District officials said all schools in the city will be closed Tuesday and noted that Elsie Allen High School at 599 Bellevue Ave. and Lawrence Cook Middle School at 2480 Sebastopol Road are available as shelters for evacuees.
For further updates, head to CBS SF.