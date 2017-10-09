Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Advises Fans To Skip The New Trailer

If you’re eagerly anticipating the next Star Wars film it’ll definitely be tough to steer clear of the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which premieres during tonight’s Monday Night Football game. However, the film’s director, Rian Johnson, would advise that you might want to not watch it if you’d prefer to avoid spoilers.

In related Last Jedi news, tickets for the film are set to go on sale tonight, but according to CNET they’ve already become available on the Showcase Cinemas mobile app for both iOS & Android phones.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on December 15, 2017.

 

 

