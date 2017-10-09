Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Sunset Halloween Costume Boat Party On The Bay

Filed Under: Halloween, San Francisco, Sunset Soundsystem
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Belle will set out for multiple Halloween cruises on the bay this Halloween weekend. On Saturday October 28 it will play host to a speakeasy halloween cruise & on Sunday October 29 it’s where you can have a 21+ sunset costume dance party.

Yesterday's magical trip on the bay of #sanfrancisco #sunsetsoundsystem ⚡️⚡️⚡️

A post shared by . 🌙Dani Dodge (@dodgedani) on

Sunset Sound System will host this Halloween costume boat party from 5 PM – 11 PM on October 29 & tickets start at $65. You can grab those at Eventbrite. The after party at Great Northern will be $10 to get into.

The boat is sold out but there will be tickets at the pier today! Wait list begins at 5 pm ❤️#sunsethalloweenboatparty

A post shared by Sunset Sound System (@sunsetsoundsystem) on

Here’s who’s spinning on the boat:

CATZ ‘N DOGZ (Pets Recordings – Poland)
DJ THREE (Hallucienda – NYC)
JAKE THE RAPPER (KaterBlau – Germany)
ANTHONY MANSFIELD (Disco Knights)
IT’S OWN INFINITE FLOWER & JONAH SHARP’S Synthesizer Seance

For more head to the Facebook event page.

 

