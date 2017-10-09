Sunset Halloween Costume Boat Party On The Bay

The San Francisco Belle will set out for multiple Halloween cruises on the bay this Halloween weekend. On Saturday October 28 it will play host to a speakeasy halloween cruise & on Sunday October 29 it’s where you can have a 21+ sunset costume dance party.
Sunset Sound System will host this Halloween costume boat party from 5 PM – 11 PM on October 29 & tickets start at $65. You can grab those at Eventbrite. The after party at Great Northern will be $10 to get into.
Here’s who’s spinning on the boat:
CATZ ‘N DOGZ (Pets Recordings – Poland)
DJ THREE (Hallucienda – NYC)
JAKE THE RAPPER (KaterBlau – Germany)
ANTHONY MANSFIELD (Disco Knights)
IT’S OWN INFINITE FLOWER & JONAH SHARP’S Synthesizer Seance
For more head to the Facebook event page.