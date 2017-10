The latest trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ premiered tonight and you can watch it here:

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

This past weekend, director Rian Johnson had advised against watching this trailer in order to avoid spoilers.

I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood….. https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 8, 2017

If you’re looking for tickets to screenings of the film you can get those here.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on December 15, 2017.