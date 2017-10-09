Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

You Can Win $50k For Guessing The New Mystery Oreo Flavor

Filed Under: Mystery Oreo's
(Nabisco)

A new, unknown flavor of Oreo has shown up on shelves: Mystery Oreo’s. These limited edition packs of cookies can help make you richer as well if you’re able to guess what the exact flavor is.

$100,000 in prizes will be given away total, with the $50k grand prize going to whoever can correctly guess the flavor. Once you try them you can enter your guess once per day at this Mystery Oreo website.

You can earn bonus entries by posting photos of yourself with a bag of the Oreo’s.

So far, many seem to believe it’s a Froot Loop flavor, or something similar.

Good luck. Get that money.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live