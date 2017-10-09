You Can Win $50k For Guessing The New Mystery Oreo Flavor

A new, unknown flavor of Oreo has shown up on shelves: Mystery Oreo’s. These limited edition packs of cookies can help make you richer as well if you’re able to guess what the exact flavor is.

SPOTTED ON SHELVES: Limited Edition Mystery Oreo Cookies https://t.co/rc4Ee1kdoT pic.twitter.com/c7DId64ytH — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) October 9, 2017

$100,000 in prizes will be given away total, with the $50k grand prize going to whoever can correctly guess the flavor. Once you try them you can enter your guess once per day at this Mystery Oreo website.

You can earn bonus entries by posting photos of yourself with a bag of the Oreo’s.

So far, many seem to believe it’s a Froot Loop flavor, or something similar.

Good luck. Get that money.