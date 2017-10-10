AirBNB Hosts Opening Homes For Free For Those Displaced By Wildfires

People in need of temporary housing, including displaced survivors, first responders, and volunteers can connect with AirBNB hosts in SF, Marin & Alameda counties who are opening their homes free of charge through October 30. Head to AirBNB.com for more info on the program.

As of early Tuesday morning, 24 users have signed up to offer free stays in their home.

For more on how you can help head to CBS San Francisco.