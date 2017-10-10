Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

AirBNB Hosts Opening Homes For Free For Those Displaced By Wildfires

Filed Under: Airbnb, North Bay, Wildfires
A picture shows the logo of online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a computer screen in the Airbnb offices in Paris on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / MARTIN BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

In the wake of the wildfires raging in the North Bay, San Francisco-based AirBNB has activated its disaster response and relief program, which lets Bay Area hosts offer evacuees and relief workers a free place to stay.

People in need of temporary housing, including displaced survivors, first responders, and volunteers can connect with AirBNB hosts in SF, Marin & Alameda counties who are opening their homes free of charge through October 30. Head to AirBNB.com for more info on the program.

As of early Tuesday morning, 24 users have signed up to offer free stays in their home.

For more on how you can help head to CBS San Francisco.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live