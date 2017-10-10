California Academy Of Sciences Providing Relief From The Smoke

The California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park is providing a safe haven from the Bay Area smoke. If you are directly impacted by the wildfires you will be granted free admission through Sunday.

Napa, Sonoma & other residents directly impacted by #NorthBayFires—we’re here as a free, safe place 2get you & your family out of the smoke. pic.twitter.com/hJQoJzZq3q — CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) October 10, 2017

If you can provide proof of residence that you’re from a fire-affected area you will be granted free admission (tickets are usually $35.95 for adults).

If you can’t provide proof residence, speak with staff upon arrival & you should be allowed in for free.

For the latest on how to help those affected by this week’s North Bay fires head here.