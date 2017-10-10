California Academy Of Sciences Providing Relief From The Smoke

The California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park is providing a safe haven from the Bay Area smoke. If you are directly impacted by the wildfires you will be granted free admission through Sunday.
If you can provide proof of residence that you’re from a fire-affected area you will be granted free admission (tickets are usually $35.95 for adults).
If you can’t provide proof residence, speak with staff upon arrival & you should be allowed in for free.
For the latest on how to help those affected by this week’s North Bay fires head here.