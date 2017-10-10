Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Facebook Donating $1 Million To North Bay Fire Relief

PALO ALTO, CA - AUGUST 18: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference at Facebook headquarters August 18, 2010 in Palo Alto, California. Zuckerberg announced the launch of Facebook Places, a new application that allows Facebook users to document places they have visited. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this evening that Facebook will be donating $1 million to organizations who are helping fire-affected areas rebuild in Northern California.

The company is in the process of identifying the organizations that will be receiving the donations.

He also touched on Facebook’s Safety Check feature helping to identify the safety of those in the vicinity of the Northern California fires this week.

Facebook previously donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief, $1 million to victims of the Mexico quake, & $1.5 million to Puerto Rico.

