Free Pet Adoption And Cocktail Party In San Francisco This Friday

This Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for pets in San Francisco who are looking for a home. The SF SPCA is hosting their annual fall cocktail party complete with free pet adoptions, open cocktail & wine bars, a DJ, Smitten ice cream, vegetarian & vegan food trucks, and much more.

The Exit Through The Adoption Center event will be held at the SF SPCA Mission Campus (201 Alabama St.) from 6 PM – 9 PM.

It is free to attend, but you do need to RSVP here.

If you can’t make it Friday night, that’s alright the SF SPCA will be offering free adoptions on adult animals all weekend long. (SF residents will pay a $21 license fee).

For more info head to Eventbrite.

 

