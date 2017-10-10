Free Pet Adoption And Cocktail Party In San Francisco This Friday

This Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for pets in San Francisco who are looking for a home. The SF SPCA is hosting their annual fall cocktail party complete with free pet adoptions, open cocktail & wine bars, a DJ, Smitten ice cream, vegetarian & vegan food trucks, and much more.

Our Oct 13 cocktail party features SF's finest visual, tattoo & graffiti artists! Tix w/ donation of your choice: https://t.co/bi8pjDo94F pic.twitter.com/CYRF78kdCx — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) October 5, 2017

The Exit Through The Adoption Center event will be held at the SF SPCA Mission Campus (201 Alabama St.) from 6 PM – 9 PM.

It is free to attend, but you do need to RSVP here.

Paint your pet during our party on 10/13! Artists sketch ur pet’s photo onto canvas, then u paint. Pre-reg required: https://t.co/fZA4OknvFD pic.twitter.com/thFMnqDDE2 — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) October 6, 2017

If you can’t make it Friday night, that’s alright the SF SPCA will be offering free adoptions on adult animals all weekend long. (SF residents will pay a $21 license fee).

