Jonny Greenwood Endorses Video Comparing Radiohead to Spongebob

By Hayden Wright

In August, a YouTube video (“Each Radiohead album described with Spongebob”) caused a stir by comparing each Radiohead album to a scene in a Spongebob Squarepants episode. The strummy campfire feel of Pablo Honey, the weepy The Bends and the quasi-psychedelic In Rainbows corresponded to iconic moments in the kids’ animated series. YouTuber Heliophobia skillfully matched all nine studio albums (including their latest, A Moon Shaped Pool) to unforgettable Spongebob moments and when he finally saw it, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood gave his emphatic approval.

“Each Radiohead album described with Spongebob is perfect in so many ways…” he tweeted yesterday.

Whether Spongebob is hanging out with his friends, conveying existential dread or fighting the power, there’s a Radiohead album to back him up. The video features special appearances from his best pal Patrick the Starfish, his curmudgeonly neighbor Squidward and his boss, Mr. Krabs. If you’re searching for deeper meaning in the Radiohead oeuvre, look no further than a pineapple under the sea.

It’s incredible that the silly clip got the Radiohead seal of approval: Perhaps we’ve been sleeping on a Radiohead-Spongebob connection this whole time. Watch the video and see Greenwood’s feedback here: