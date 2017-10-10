Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp Star in Blood-Soaked ‘Say10’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Marilyn Manson is back to his old tricks again.

While the shock-rocker recovers from being injured by a stage prop at a recent concert, he’s released an intense new music video for the song “Say10.”

The video stars actor Johnny Depp alongside Manson, and it’s a nonstop orgy of sex, blood and rock & roll.

When we say the clip is NSFW, we really mean it. The clip is packed with nudity, highly-charged sexual imagery and Manson cavorting in gallons of blood.

Watch Marilyn Manson’s video for “Say10” here.