Napa Valley’s Santa Train Returns In November

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 30: The Napa County wine train offers lunch and wine tasting aboard vintage coaches, and stops for one or two winery tours, during a three-hour ride between its base in Napa and the town of St. Helena, up the Napa Valley (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

It’s hailed as a “real life Polar Express” and it returns for the Holiday season starting November 18. The Napa Valley Wine Train turns into the Santa Train for an hour & half ride to the North Pole.

The normally 21+ train ride through Wine Country transforms into a family-friendly experience featuring music, games, hot cocoa, freshly baked cookies, and Santa.

The Napa Valley Wine Train has also partnered with the Ticket To Dream Foundation, which will allow hundreds of local foster kids to ride the Santa Train for free.

Tickets are $49.50 each and you can make your reservation at winetrain.com.

