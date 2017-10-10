Napa Valley’s Santa Train Returns In November

It’s hailed as a “real life Polar Express” and it returns for the Holiday season starting November 18. The Napa Valley Wine Train turns into the Santa Train for an hour & half ride to the North Pole.

A holiday to remember for you and your family – buy your tickets to Santa Train @winetrain #winetrain #santatrainnv A post shared by Napa Valley Wine Train (@winetrain) on Oct 13, 2016 at 9:23pm PDT

The normally 21+ train ride through Wine Country transforms into a family-friendly experience featuring music, games, hot cocoa, freshly baked cookies, and Santa.

The Napa Valley Wine Train has also partnered with the Ticket To Dream Foundation, which will allow hundreds of local foster kids to ride the Santa Train for free.

Tickets are $49.50 each and you can make your reservation at winetrain.com.

