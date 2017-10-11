Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

California Permanently Eliminates High School Exit Exam

Filed Under: California, Exit Exam, HIGH SCHOOL
(Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

On Tuesday (October 10) California Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation that would permanently eliminate the high school exit exam.

The test became mandatory for high school students to pass in order to graduate in 2004, but had been suspended in 2015 for the classes of 2015 through 2018. That suspension is now permanent.

Diplomas were retroactively who met all other graduation requirements after the test became mandatory resulting in 40,000 former California high school students receiving their diplomas.

Bye, exit exam.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live