California Permanently Eliminates High School Exit Exam

On Tuesday (October 10) California Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation that would permanently eliminate the high school exit exam.

Gov. Jerry Brown signs legislation to permanently repeal the already-suspended high school exit exam. https://t.co/ImHqqrJIv6 pic.twitter.com/YWewcB5xJm — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) October 11, 2017

The test became mandatory for high school students to pass in order to graduate in 2004, but had been suspended in 2015 for the classes of 2015 through 2018. That suspension is now permanent.

Diplomas were retroactively who met all other graduation requirements after the test became mandatory resulting in 40,000 former California high school students receiving their diplomas.

#California's high school exit exam is officially a thing of the past https://t.co/aJxoQS15KK pic.twitter.com/7k6hxaGp2u — Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) October 11, 2017

Bye, exit exam.