Eddie Vedder Clowns Trump, Tosses Paper Towels to Rained Out Cubs Fans

By Scott T. Sterling

Eddie Vedder was feeling presidential in Chicago yesterday (Oct. 10) after his beloved Cubs’ playoff game against the Washington Nationals was rained out.

Vedder was in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood along with thousands of others hoping to take in the fourth and potentially deciding game of the National League Division Series. Unfortunately, heavy rains forced the game to be postponed until today (Oct. 11).

Vedder was hanging out on a local rooftop when he decided to have a little fun. The Pearl Jam singer emulated President Trump’s basketball shooting style from his infamous visit to Puerto Rico as he fired rolls of paper towels into the waiting hands of Cubs fans.

Watch the amusing Instagram video below.