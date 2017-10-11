Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.11.17

Halloween season is in full swing, so most people are already getting their costumes put together for all the parties and bars for a night of fun. However, there will definitely be idiots going in an offensive costume, but what will be theoffensive costume that gets all the “glory” this year? The show had themselves another draft taking what they think will be the offensive costume that will get the national coverage. Will it be black face Kaepernick or perhaps the couple costume of Harvey Weinstein and a potted plant? We’ll find out the answer on November 1st, but take a listen to all of the show’s picks below.

Plus, Demetri Martin called in to Kevin Klein Live to help promote his show at the Masonic on November 30th. The show has tried to talk with him multiple times, but after attempt #5, the phone call was finally locked down with the genius comedian. Kevin and Ally chatted with Demetri about each other’s fun and dumb inventions they’ve had over the years and how some of them have actually come to fruition in one way or another. All this, and more from today’s edition of Kevin Klein Live!

Also on today’s podcast:

James Bong talks about what he’s lost as a result of the North Bay fires, space weed, most popular fast food for stoners, and more

Midweek Middle Fingers gets Dead Eyes heated over motorcycle parking and hate for Useless Weirdo on his opinion on soccer

The show takes a listen to Eminem’s anti-Trump freestyle rap from the BET Awards

And more!

