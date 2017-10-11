‘Rugrats’ Reptar Bars Are A Thing You Can Buy Now

As a kid, you likely watched Nickelodeon’s Rugrats, and maybe you watched the movies and the All Growed Up series as well. Well, even if you weren’t that much of a super fan you were still likely interested in trying a Reptar Bar. Now you can.
As of last week, the chocolate bars started being sold at FYE locations across the U.S. and apparently, they do really turn your tongue green.
If you’re looking for a FYE location in the bay area you’ll need to hit up the Sunvalley Mall in Concord. The next closest locations are in Modesto and Yuba City.
Can’t get to a store, but still need the taste of 90s nostalgia? You can pre-order Reptar cereal online.