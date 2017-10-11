Santa Rosa’s Safari West Owner Saves 1,000+ Animals From Wildfire

Safari West is a wildlife preserve in Santa Rosa where over 1,000 exotic animals including giraffes, cheetahs, and many others live. Peter Lang, 77, opened the preserve in 1993 with his wife Nancy. As fires approached earlier this week Lang had to decide whether to save his home, or risk losing it in order to save the animals on his 400-acre preserve.
Owner saves Safari West with hose. Peter Lang had a heart-wrenching choice: save his house in the fire-ravaged hill above Santa Rosa or protect the more than 1,000 animals trapped at his wildlife preserve. The 77-year old owner didn't give it much thought. As the flames approached, Lang ushered his wife, employees and 30 overnight guests off the hill, grabbed a garden hose and began dousing hot spots threatening his collection of primarily African species, including cheetahs, giraffes and rhinoceroses. When dawn broke, they were all alive but Lang's home was destroyed. "I did not lose a single animal," said Lang as he walked the grounds Tuesday, dense smoke still shrouding pens and other outbuildings. "It's amazing." Photo by @christopherchungphoto #santarosafire #tubbsfire #winecountryfires #sonomacountyfire
Per The Press Democrat, the choice was easy for Lang, who had his wife & staff evacuate as he battled hot spots himself with a garden hose. He went as far as jumping in animal enclosures, putting out small fires, and coaxing animals to safer areas.
He lost his home in the fires, but did not lose a single animal.
Here’s the latest update from Safari West:
For the full story, head to The Press Democrat.