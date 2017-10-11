Santa Rosa’s Safari West Owner Saves 1,000+ Animals From Wildfire

Safari West is a wildlife preserve in Santa Rosa where over 1,000 exotic animals including giraffes, cheetahs, and many others live. Peter Lang, 77, opened the preserve in 1993 with his wife Nancy. As fires approached earlier this week Lang had to decide whether to save his home, or risk losing it in order to save the animals on his 400-acre preserve.

Per The Press Democrat, the choice was easy for Lang, who had his wife & staff evacuate as he battled hot spots himself with a garden hose. He went as far as jumping in animal enclosures, putting out small fires, and coaxing animals to safer areas.

He lost his home in the fires, but did not lose a single animal.

On a positive note: 77-year-old owner of Safari West saved all 1,000 animals with a garden hose…🌎💛 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Anamaría Morales (@anamarieeeaaaa) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Here’s the latest update from Safari West:

