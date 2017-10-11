Where To Get Free Food, Water, And More For Those Displaced By Wildfires

FREE WIFI / COMPUTERS Comcast (10/10/17) FREE Internet/Comcast/Xfinity: Removed restrictions and opened their WiFi hotspots for all to use through Fri. 10/13 Log in as “Guest”.

Copperfield’s Books Petaluma: Free wifi, allows dogs, water, stickers & crayons for children

Mystic Theatre/McNears (10/10/17): Offering laptops for fire victims to use if they need to get a hold of their financial institutions or family. Ask for Sierra Bradley.

Roaring Donkey has laptops set up and wifi and chargers for people, as needed.

Verizon – From October 10 through October 12 Verizon is giving postpaid customers talk, text and data relief while prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB for talk, text and data.

FREE HEALTH / WELLNESS EOC: for evacuee triage and questions (707) 565-3856

24 Hour Fitness in Rohnert Park (6345 Commerce Blvd. Rohnert Park) – Welcoming residents of the community to utilize their resources. They have hot showers, soap, and towels. They are currently open 24/7.

Pattersons Home Appliance is offering free washers and dryers to victims.

Finley Center in Santa Rosa is stocked with standard medications people may be missing. Kaiser in Rohnert Park will be open tomorrow for urgent care 8am-8pm.The understanding is that members and non-members alike who are in need of medical care are invited.

Petaluma Swim Center (10/10/17): Offering showers 8:30-10:30 am and 3:00-5:30 pm today. (Soap, Shampoo and Towels provided)

Petaluma Health Center (10/10/17): 1179 N. McDowell Blvd. (707) 559-7500 Offering free or low cost medical/mental health care for any in need Free flu shots today and tomorrow 3-5pm (10/11/17) Rohnert Park Health Center (10/10/17): 5900 State Farm Drive, Second Floor, Rohnert Park. (707) 559-7500 Offering free or low cost medical/mental health care for any in need

Synergy Health Club (10/11/17): Offering free showers plus towels to those in need. Also a place to relax with couches and TV. Will reopen their doors for showing needs at 10 am

Doula Services: Sophia’s Special Deliveries. Midwives are offering support for families who can’t safely get to their place of delivery. Message them on Facebook with non-urgent questions or call 707-529-8102 for emergencies.

FREE CLOTHING / ENTERTAINMENT Rebounders- In RP 10/11/17 Free place for children to play, free wifi.

Adventure Recreation – 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N. will be open until 6pm for kids to play out of the smoke. Free for fire victims. Proceeds from others will be donated to relief efforts.

Petaluma Bowling Alley (10/10/17): Offering a free space to hang out and free games.

California Academy of Sciences Free, safe place for families during the day

Ethical Clothing – 122 Kentucky Street. 707-769-8564. Open Tuesday. The middle room of the store is a free clothing boutique for those in need. For non-evacuees, they will also sell newly donated items for $25 a piece and donate the money to those in need.

Yoga Hell: Free yoga classes



PETS / ANIMAL BOARDING / ANIMAL RESCUE Shelters taking in Small Animals: Petaluma Animal Shelter -840 Hopper St. Come between 9am-6pm for food, supplies, shelter. Snuggle Shuttle @ Petaluma Community Center at Luchessi Park (707-778-7387) Offering pet food, water, boarding, and lost and found pet information.

Unleashed Dog Training for boarding and if you need a place to hang. Call at (707) 763-9882

Marin Humane Society – 171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato. NEEDS MONETARY DONATIONS. Additional information can be found by calling 415-883-4621

Sonoma Humane Society – 5345 Highway 12 West, Santa Rosa. Taking in animals for boarding, lost & found animals. No cost vet treatment for burn victims, owned or stray animals affected by fires. Open 8-5 daily.

Napa County Animal Shelter

Mendocino County Animal Shelter

Second Chance Rescue Places taking in Horses/Livestock: Dickson Ranch in WEST MARIN – can take horses, goats, chickens, etc. Call 415.488.0454.

Strong’s Second Chance Ranch – can message on Facebook

Sonoma County Fairgrounds

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds

Vallejo Fairgrounds – needs farm animal feed, wheelbarrows, hay carts, muck forks, shovels, shavings, first aid supplies

South Bay Horse Ranch

Napa County Fairgrounds

Solano County Fairgrounds

SPCA Solano County – needs food and supplies ANIMAL RESCUE There are plenty of people willing to help out for overflow animals. Please reference their contact info here > LARGE ANIMAL EVACUEES https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ufs95-s6-VxXFU3KS1sR10rWIqwUscMeCq8JpXD_Odk/edit#gid=0

SMALL ANIMAL EVACUEES https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1nesrSo-IzKernUDA4GfL0Uql9jlqWrM2P_qTgVJpLQs/edit#gid=0 MISC. ANIMAL ISSUES Anyone encountering animal related issues can call 707-565-4406, 24/7 until further notice. Donations can also be made through this line. Please share information about the number of animals, type of animals, address and location for the animals, and any information about the families associated with the animals, if known. WILDLIFE NOTE: If you live anywhere near the forest fires, animals fleeing the fires may show up in your yards. The forestry department is urging you to bring your animals in at night and let the wild ones pass through. Please put out buckets of water for them. They are scared, exhausted & have lost their homes. They need to refuel.

NEED A PLACE TO STAY? The Quest, 1461 S. Novato Blvd., Novato – Has room and a warm meal for 50+ people for tonight. Airbnb is opening their doors to those affected by the fire. Go here https://www.airbnb.com/welcome/evacuees/northerncaliforniafireevacuees

Chanslor Ranch – Bodega Bay, Offering free beds and campsite for up to 200 people. Kid and pet friendly. (707) 875-2721

Lawson’s Landing: Free nights stay. You will need your own RV or camping equipment. Questions call (707) 878-2443.

Ashley Furniture in RP: has opened up their east side parking lot for vehicle and RV overnight parking for evacuees. You can go inside to charge cellular devices and contact loved ones.

Sonoma Raceway – Evacuation Center for self-contained RV’s and campers now available. Basic RV services.There will be security on site. Enter campground at Gate 6, on Hwy 121, ¼ mile north of Hwy 37. More info call 800-870-7223 or email sonomaraceway@sonomaraceway.com.