Where To Get Free Food, Water, And More For Those Displaced By Wildfires

As fires continue to rage in the North Bay many businesses are opening their doors and offering everything from shelter to free food & water, free WiFi, and much more.
For info on how you can lend a hand, head here.
To see everything that’s needed in the affected areas. here’s a running google .doc of all the latest info & needs.
Here’s where evacuees can get free food as of right now (Wednesday October 11):
FREE FOOD / WATER
- Elks Lodge: Offering meals until 10pm (10/11/17) Any questions call/text Alice at 707.481.5596
- Sauced BBQ Petaluma will be serving guests in need for free 10/11/17 11am until they run out of food. Hang out, charge phones, decompress.
- Lagunitas Brewing Co. Will have FREE WATER today 10/11/17 10am-6pm at their TapRoom. Stop in at the main office with water jugs to be filled.
- Hana’s Japanese Restaurant: In Rohnert Park, offering full meals for 250+ people a day until this tragedy ends
- McGuires is offering free food
- Mystic Theatre/McNears (10/11/17): Serving Breakfast 9-11, Serving Lunch-soup and sandwiches from 12-3, Serving Dinner from 5-8. They can deliver or make meals to go. Contact them directly at 707-765-2121
- Don Pancho’s Mexican Food: Offering meals for those who have lost a home as well as those who have taken them in. Call (707)775-2474 and let them know amount of people and if there are any allergies.
|FREE WIFI / COMPUTERS
- Comcast (10/10/17) FREE Internet/Comcast/Xfinity: Removed restrictions and opened their WiFi hotspots for all to use through Fri. 10/13 Log in as “Guest”.
- Copperfield’s Books Petaluma: Free wifi, allows dogs, water, stickers & crayons for children
- Mystic Theatre/McNears (10/10/17): Offering laptops for fire victims to use if they need to get a hold of their financial institutions or family. Ask for Sierra Bradley.
- Roaring Donkey has laptops set up and wifi and chargers for people, as needed.
- Verizon – From October 10 through October 12 Verizon is giving postpaid customers talk, text and data relief while prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB for talk, text and data.
|FREE HEALTH / WELLNESS
- EOC: for evacuee triage and questions (707) 565-3856
- 24 Hour Fitness in Rohnert Park (6345 Commerce Blvd. Rohnert Park) – Welcoming residents of the community to utilize their resources. They have hot showers, soap, and towels. They are currently open 24/7.
- Pattersons Home Appliance is offering free washers and dryers to victims.
- Finley Center in Santa Rosa is stocked with standard medications people may be missing. Kaiser in Rohnert Park will be open tomorrow for urgent care 8am-8pm.The understanding is that members and non-members alike who are in need of medical care are invited.
- Petaluma Swim Center (10/10/17): Offering showers 8:30-10:30 am and 3:00-5:30 pm today. (Soap, Shampoo and Towels provided)
- Petaluma Health Center (10/10/17): 1179 N. McDowell Blvd. (707) 559-7500 Offering free or low cost medical/mental health care for any in need
- Free flu shots today and tomorrow 3-5pm (10/11/17)
- Rohnert Park Health Center (10/10/17): 5900 State Farm Drive, Second Floor, Rohnert Park. (707) 559-7500 Offering free or low cost medical/mental health care for any in need
- Synergy Health Club (10/11/17): Offering free showers plus towels to those in need. Also a place to relax with couches and TV. Will reopen their doors for showing needs at 10 am
- Doula Services: Sophia’s Special Deliveries. Midwives are offering support for families who can’t safely get to their place of delivery. Message them on Facebook with non-urgent questions or call 707-529-8102 for emergencies.
|FREE CLOTHING / ENTERTAINMENT
- Rebounders- In RP 10/11/17 Free place for children to play, free wifi.
- Adventure Recreation – 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N. will be open until 6pm for kids to play out of the smoke. Free for fire victims. Proceeds from others will be donated to relief efforts.
- Petaluma Bowling Alley (10/10/17): Offering a free space to hang out and free games.
- California Academy of Sciences Free, safe place for families during the day
- Ethical Clothing – 122 Kentucky Street. 707-769-8564. Open Tuesday. The middle room of the store is a free clothing boutique for those in need. For non-evacuees, they will also sell newly donated items for $25 a piece and donate the money to those in need.
- Yoga Hell: Free yoga classes
|PETS / ANIMAL BOARDING / ANIMAL RESCUE
Shelters taking in Small Animals:
- Petaluma Animal Shelter -840 Hopper St. Come between 9am-6pm for food, supplies, shelter. Snuggle Shuttle @ Petaluma Community Center at Luchessi Park (707-778-7387) Offering pet food, water, boarding, and lost and found pet information.
- Unleashed Dog Training for boarding and if you need a place to hang. Call at (707) 763-9882
- Marin Humane Society – 171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato. NEEDS MONETARY DONATIONS. Additional information can be found by calling 415-883-4621
- Sonoma Humane Society – 5345 Highway 12 West, Santa Rosa. Taking in animals for boarding, lost & found animals. No cost vet treatment for burn victims, owned or stray animals affected by fires. Open 8-5 daily.
- Napa County Animal Shelter
- Mendocino County Animal Shelter
- Second Chance Rescue
Places taking in Horses/Livestock:
- Dickson Ranch in WEST MARIN – can take horses, goats, chickens, etc. Call 415.488.0454.
- Strong’s Second Chance Ranch – can message on Facebook
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds
- Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds
- Vallejo Fairgrounds – needs farm animal feed, wheelbarrows, hay carts, muck forks, shovels, shavings, first aid supplies
- South Bay Horse Ranch
- Napa County Fairgrounds
- Solano County Fairgrounds
- SPCA Solano County – needs food and supplies
ANIMAL RESCUE
There are plenty of people willing to help out for overflow animals. Please reference their contact info here >
MISC. ANIMAL ISSUES
Anyone encountering animal related issues can call 707-565-4406, 24/7 until further notice. Donations can also be made through this line. Please share information about the number of animals, type of animals, address and location for the animals, and any information about the families associated with the animals, if known.
WILDLIFE NOTE: If you live anywhere near the forest fires, animals fleeing the fires may show up in your yards. The forestry department is urging you to bring your animals in at night and let the wild ones pass through. Please put out buckets of water for them. They are scared, exhausted & have lost their homes. They need to refuel.
|NEED A PLACE TO STAY?
- The Quest, 1461 S. Novato Blvd., Novato – Has room and a warm meal for 50+ people for tonight.
- Airbnb is opening their doors to those affected by the fire. Go here https://www.airbnb.com/welcome/evacuees/northerncaliforniafireevacuees
- Chanslor Ranch – Bodega Bay, Offering free beds and campsite for up to 200 people. Kid and pet friendly. (707) 875-2721
- Lawson’s Landing: Free nights stay. You will need your own RV or camping equipment. Questions call (707) 878-2443.
- Ashley Furniture in RP: has opened up their east side parking lot for vehicle and RV overnight parking for evacuees. You can go inside to charge cellular devices and contact loved ones.
- Sonoma Raceway – Evacuation Center for self-contained RV’s and campers now available. Basic RV services.There will be security on site. Enter campground at Gate 6, on Hwy 121, ¼ mile north of Hwy 37. More info call 800-870-7223 or email sonomaraceway@sonomaraceway.com.
|NEED A RIDE?
- Petaluma Green Taxi will be giving out free rides around town to those in need and have no transportation. This will start at 12pm-7pm, CALL 707-769-8294.
- Steven Pozzi Uber Driver- 707 241-6257