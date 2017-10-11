Winchester Movie Changes Title And Bumps Date Sooner

(LIVE 105) – The supernatural biopic on the South Bay’s most famous resident, Sarah Winchester has bumped up it’s release date from February 23, 2018 to February 2nd, according to CBS Films.

That will place the film up against the third installment in the Cloverfield series, the teen drama Every Day and the crime movie Lies We Tell with Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects) and Mark Addy (Game of Thrones).

CBS Films also re-titled the movie from the simple Winchester to Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built.

The movie was filmed both in Australia and at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose. The film stars Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester.

Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built is directed by Daybreakers’ team of The Spierig Brothers, Michael and Peter Spierig.

