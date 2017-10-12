Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.12.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again, bringing you the entirety of today’s show from beginning to end. That means you’ll get the final part of the Offensive Halloween Costume Draft, where the show drafts rounds 3 and 4, where it could be argued that Useless Weirdo didn’t come up with the worst idea for a draft pick this year. Twinkie threw a Hail Mary with his third round draft pick, leaving the audience scratching their heads trying to grasp the lateral he threw their way. You can see all the picks over at Kevin Klein Live’s Facebook page.

Plus, the caller with connections at a sex dungeon called back this morning to explain the arrangements of the invite she extended to the show. It turns out that the event will be a meat market, where people are bid on by other fetishists with fake money, so the show desperately wants to put Useless Weirdo and Twinkie up for auction. Twinkie was more than willing to jump on board for these plans, but Useless Weirdo, as always, was dragging his feet the entire time. He said he was planning to head up to help with the fires, but plenty of people in the area let Kevin Klein Live know that his help is unwanted and is better suited being sold to an aggressive dom.

Also on today’s podcast:

7 @ 7 gave you some tips on acceptable flirting that would be allowed in the workplace

Useless Weirdo gets an interview with Gilbert Gottfried sprung on him last minute

Subculture Wars goes into the world of sex, with a prude taking on a slut, with things getting extra heated…

And more!

