‘Punk In Drublic’ Concord Date Postponed Due To Poor Air Quality

Due to the poor air quality in the Bay Area as a result of this week’s wildfires, Fat Mike has announced that the Punk In Drublic show scheduled for Saturday October 14 at the Concord Pavilion has been postponed to Sunday October 29.

All original tickets will be honored at the show on the 29th, A lineup adjustment has been made as well with the addition of Bad Religion, but Flogging Molly & Less Than Jake seem to no longer be appearing. Currently the show will feature:

NOFX

Bad Religion

Goldfinger

Bad Cop / Bad Cop

Get Dead

with more TBA.

Here’s some more info: