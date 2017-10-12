Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

‘Punk In Drublic’ Concord Date Postponed Due To Poor Air Quality

Due to the poor air quality in the Bay Area as a result of this week’s wildfires, Fat Mike has announced that the Punk In Drublic show scheduled for Saturday October 14 at the Concord Pavilion has been postponed to Sunday October 29.

All original tickets will be honored at the show on the 29th, A lineup adjustment has been made as well with the addition of Bad Religion, but Flogging Molly & Less Than Jake seem to no longer be appearing. Currently the show will feature:

  • NOFX
  • Bad Religion
  • Goldfinger
  • Bad Cop / Bad Cop
  • Get Dead

with more TBA.

Here’s some more info:

  • It will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings with over 100 beers.
  • Tastings are included with admission.
  • Festival hours are 12 PM – 9 PM
  • Complimentary tastings are from 12 PM – 4 PM
  • NOFX and Stone Brewing will have a special Punk In Drublic beer available in cans only at festival dates.

 

