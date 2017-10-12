Someone Traded A Packet Of McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce For A Car

Madness broke out last Saturday at McDonald’s locations around the country as ‘Rick & Morty’ fans fumed over not being able to get ahold of the coveted Szechuan sauce, which was thought to be available for one day only.

Here at the San Jose Mcdonalds. This is our reaction to the shortage of #szechuansauce #giveusthesauce #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/sIGaUZKDKj — Kevin Alberi (@Chauncey_Boy) October 7, 2017

McDonald’s announced that they’d make up for the fiasco by bringing back the Szechuan sauce for a limited run in the winter, but one Wisconsin man could not wait that long to get his hands on it. So, he traded his red 2004 Volkswagen GTI for a packet of the sauce.

The Szechuan sauce hype is a bit out of control. For more, head to Eater.