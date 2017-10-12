Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Someone Traded A Packet Of McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce For A Car

Filed Under: McDonald's, Szechuan Sauce, wisconsin
McDonald's

Madness broke out last Saturday at McDonald’s locations around the country as ‘Rick & Morty’ fans fumed over not being able to get ahold of the coveted Szechuan sauce, which was thought to be available for one day only.

McDonald’s announced that they’d make up for the fiasco by bringing back the Szechuan sauce for a limited run in the winter, but one Wisconsin man could not wait that long to get his hands on it. So, he traded his red 2004 Volkswagen GTI for a packet of the sauce.

The Szechuan sauce hype is a bit out of control. For more, head to Eater.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live