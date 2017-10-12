Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Sonoma County Winery Burns Down; But LOVE Sign Remains

Via Paradise Ridge Winery/Facebook - Gillian Back Overholser

Santa Rosa’s Paradise Ridge Winery was a casualty of the Tubbs Fire, but a piece of architecture in the winery’s sculpture garden has provided inspiration in the wake of the devastation. The ‘LOVE’ sculpture could not be destroyed by the flames.

Gillian Byck Overholser, whose uncle & cousin run the winery, shared the photo on social media & it’s become a rallying cry to rebuild.

The estate’s vineyard escaped serious damage, which is great news for them moving forward.

Hopeful signs like this have also been showing up in Sonoma.

For the latest on how to help those affected by this week’s North Bay fires head to CBS SF.

 

