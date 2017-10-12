Sonoma County Winery Burns Down; But LOVE Sign Remains

Santa Rosa’s Paradise Ridge Winery was a casualty of the Tubbs Fire, but a piece of architecture in the winery’s sculpture garden has provided inspiration in the wake of the devastation. The ‘LOVE’ sculpture could not be destroyed by the flames.

LOVE survived @paradiseridgewinery ♥️ We send Paradise Ridge winery and everyone devastated by these wildfires prayers and most of all LOVE ❤️ #paradiseridgewinery #sonomastrong #norcalfires #loveconquersall A post shared by LOVE-Sonoma (@lovesonoma) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Gillian Byck Overholser, whose uncle & cousin run the winery, shared the photo on social media & it’s become a rallying cry to rebuild.

The estate’s vineyard escaped serious damage, which is great news for them moving forward.

Hopeful signs like this have also been showing up in Sonoma.

For the latest on how to help those affected by this week’s North Bay fires head to CBS SF.