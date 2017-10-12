Star Wars VR Experience To Open At Disneyland Resort In January

Star Wars Land isn’t set to open at Disneyland until 2019, but we don’t have to wait that long for a new Star Wars experience at the park. A new multi-sensory and hyper-reality experience called “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” opens in Downtown Disney on January 5, 2018.

It will give you the experience of going through a mission inside the Star wars universe. As teams of up to four, equipped with VR headsets, you’ll be tasked with walking through the molten planet of Mustafar to retrieve intelligence from imperial forces. There will be danger at every turn as you solve puzzles and fend off lava monsters.

⠀ Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, a totally immersive hyper-reality experience from The VOID is coming this holiday season! A post shared by The VOID (@voidvr) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The experience is 30 minutes long & for those 10 & older. Tickets can be purchased for $30 at thevoid.com.