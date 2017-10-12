Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Star Wars VR Experience To Open At Disneyland Resort In January

Filed Under: Disneyland, Star Wars, The Void
The VOID (credit: Disneyland Resorts)

Star Wars Land isn’t set to open at Disneyland until 2019, but we don’t have to wait that long for a new Star Wars experience at the park. A new multi-sensory and hyper-reality experience called “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” opens in Downtown Disney on January 5, 2018.

It will give you the experience of going through a mission inside the Star wars universe. As teams of up to four, equipped with VR headsets, you’ll be tasked with walking through the molten planet of Mustafar to retrieve intelligence from imperial forces. There will be danger at every turn as you solve puzzles and fend off lava monsters.

The experience is 30 minutes long & for those 10 & older. Tickets can be purchased for $30 at thevoid.com.

More from Dallas
