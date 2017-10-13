Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.13.17

Halloween is coming soon and Kevin Klein Live’s excitement is just above none, which is pretty good for them. But when the show became aware of an elementary school on the East Coast that has banned any form of Halloween to be celebrated. Kevin was especially offended at this, saying that Halloween at school was the one day he was actually excited to go to school, but as callers revealed from all over the Bay Area, this was a common problem.

Plus, Useless Weirdo was sent out into the streets for Eating with the Hungry armed with the Mystery Oreo’s that could win a lucky somebody $50,000. Useless Weirdo was taking a very long time, so he was called and found arguably the worst possible taste tester in the city, putting the show in a foul mood. But was he able to recover when asking a street bongo player to test the food as well? Find out below by listening below to today’s Half Off Podcast!

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin Klein Live reveals which bands will NOT be performing at Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017

Today’s 7 @ 7 teaches you the valuable lesson the best spot to hide those precious valuables

With the air of such poor quality from the raging fires, the show compared two similar places in the game Bay Area Or Beijing

And more!

