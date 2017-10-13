Marilyn Manson Opens Up About Stage Accident

By Hayden Wright

On September 30, Marilyn Manson broke his leg in a stage accident. The industrial rock icon was pinned under a giant setpiece during a performance of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” and was swiftly rushed to the hospital. Manson postponed his tour and is spending his time recuperating at home—but he’s seen the gruesome footage.

“I only recently watched the video of it,” Manson told Yahoo Music. “I can see how it could look terrifying. It was terrifying for me, because the truss was not secured properly.”

“I wasn’t trying to climb it,” he added. “It started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn’t get out the way in time. I’m not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall onto my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating.”

Despite the serious injury, Manson was glad the damage wasn’t worse.

“It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs,” Manson said. “I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster.”

Manson will continue recuperating until the tour resumes Sunday night in Grand Prairie, Texas. He says the most disappointing aspect of the accident is how it threw him off his touring game.

“The thing that p—– me off most is that I’m not onstage, because that’s where I should be,” he said. “And with a cast on my leg, it’s hard to talk about the excitement of the tour. It got cut off right as I was about to put it into second gear. But I’ll be back there really shortly and it’s going to be as exciting as it was starting out.”