Owners of ‘Breaking Bad’ Home To Build a Fence Around Property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (LIVE 105) – Owners of the house featured in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad are erecting a fence around their Albuquerque home. The property has been plagued by fans of the show, wanting to visit and take pictures of the house.

Joanne Quintana, whose mother owns the house, say tourists have threatened their privacy and caused disruptions around their house. Sometimes visitors would rudely tell them to “close their garage” or “get out of the picture.” Their home was made famous for being featured as Walter White’s home in the fictional series.

It’s gotten to the point where Quintana’s family decided to build a 6-foot (2 meter) wrought iron fence in front of their house.

In 2015, KRQE reported Breaking Bad creators have asked fans to stop throwing pizza at the house. In an attempt to recreate a scene from the show where Bryan Cranston’s character threw an entire pizza on the roof of his home.

Quintana says the countless weekly visitors have caused them to fear leaving the property unattended. They’re afraid the disruptions will grow worse.

Despite the construction of the fence, people have tried to climb around the installation, trying still to get a photo of the house.

