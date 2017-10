The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they have released linebacker Navarro Bowman.

49ers have released LB NaVorro Bowman.https://t.co/t2VXMcXdWv pic.twitter.com/PtbnAQXyBV — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2017

The four-time All-Pro was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2010 draft & was a defensive leader for the team during their successful Jim Harbaugh years along with Patrick Willis.

Bowman might be best known for his “Pick-At-The-Stick” at the last game at Candlestick Park.

Good luck, Bow.