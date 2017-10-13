Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Some Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Goes Dog-Friendly

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - AUGUST 30: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Francisco Aguerre and his dog "Lily" pose at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort August 30, 2014 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The two-year-old Labrador-Catahoula was born with markings on her back that form a near-perfect Mickey Mouse silhouette. Lily was one of 101 dogs invited to the Magic Kingdom today for "Disney Side Dog's Day." The event will be featured on an Animal Planet network TV special that will air Oct. 18, 2014. (Photo by David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
Francisco Aguerre and his dog 'Lily' (credit: David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL (LIVE 105) – Starting Sunday, October 15th, dog-lovers will be able to bring their favorite pooch at four of the hotels at the Walt Disney World Resorts in Orlando, Florida.

Travelers are allowed two dogs per room with the proper vaccinations. The dog-friendly hotels charge a $50 per night fee which goes towards extra cleaning in each room. The hotels are The Art of Animation resort, Port Orleans Riverside Resort and a cabin at the Fort Wilderness Resort. Only the Yacht Club Resort charges a $75 per night fee.

Upon arrival, travelers with dogs are provided amenities during their stay. Each four-legged guest receives a mat, a bowl, special Disney ID tags and puppy pads. The owners will also receive disposable bags, along with a map that indicates walkways for those daily walks where leashed dogs are allowed and areas for the pups to relieve themselves.

Each dog-friendly room will have a special “do not disturb” sign that will help staff know there is a dog lounging in the room.

The dog-friendly move was done to compete with neighboring resorts that had quite a bit of success. The response varied, mostly in-favor, while those with pet allergies and aversions voiced their concerns.

