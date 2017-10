The wildfires in the North Bay have led to poor air quality across the Bay Area over the past week with no sign of it immediately getting better. Saturday’s ‘Punk In Drublic’ festival at the Concord Pavilion has already been postponed until October 29, & now The National’s shows at the Greek in Berkeley, which were set for Saturday nigh & Sunday afternoon have also been postponed.

We will let you know when The National reschedules their Bay Area shows.