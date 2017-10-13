The Used Announce Acoustic Show At Amoeba In Berkeley

The Used are set to play an acoustic set at Berkeley’s Amoeba (2455 Telegraph Ave.) ahead of their San Francisco show with Glassjaw.

The band will be signing their new album ‘The Canyon’ and playing an acoustic set starting at 5 PM on Thursday October 26.

To attend: Purchase “The Canyon” in-store only at Amoeba Berkeley on 10/26 to guarantee admission to the performance and to meet the band & get your copy signed after the show. (Space is limited, in-store purchases only.)

For more, visit the Facebook event page.