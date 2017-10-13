Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

The Used Announce Acoustic Show At Amoeba In Berkeley

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 26: Bert McCracken of The Used performs on stage during Soundwave 2012 at the Sydney Showground on February 26, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The Used are set to play an acoustic set at Berkeley’s Amoeba (2455 Telegraph Ave.) ahead of their San Francisco show with Glassjaw.

The band will be signing their new album ‘The Canyon’ and playing an acoustic set starting at 5 PM on Thursday October 26.

To attend: Purchase “The Canyon” in-store only at Amoeba Berkeley on 10/26 to guarantee admission to the performance and to meet the band & get your copy signed after the show. (Space is limited, in-store purchases only.)

For more, visit the Facebook event page.

