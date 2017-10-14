Subsonic Playlist: 10.14.2017

10 PM

Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)

Skrillex – “Would You Ever” (Nitti Gritti Cover)

Saint WKND – “Survive” (PLS&TY Remix)

Phantoms – “Just A Feeling” (VAVO Remix)

Luude & Twerl – “Paradise” (Feat. Lost Boy)

Illenium – “Fractures” (TRivecta Remix)

ARMNHMR & NOlan Van Lith – “Alone”

Jauz & CrankDat – “I Hold Still”

GRiZ – “Gotta Push On”

GRiZ – “Stop Trippin” (Louie Lastic Remix)

San Holo – “The Future” (Wingtip Remix)

Skott – “Porcelain” (AWAY Remix)

Galantis – “Hunter” (MyKill & Party Ben Remix)

Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Joe Jayson Remix)

WILDLYF – “Be There”

Blink-182 – “All The Small Things” (Justin Caruso Remix)

11 PM

Kaskade – “Never Sleep Alone”

Illenium & Said The Sky – “Where’d U Go”

Blackbear – “do re mi” (FRND Remix)

Empire of the Sun – “Alive” (Zedd Remix)

Petit Biscuit & Panama – “Waterfall”

Notaker & Declan James – “Who I Am”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (Gryffin Remix)

ZHU – “Faded 2.0” (DJ Snake & DJ Mustard Remix)

Intercom – “Decoy World” (Feat. Park Avenue)

The Killers – “The Man’ (Duke Dumont Remix)

Coucheron – “High By The Riverside”

Young The Giant – “Silvertongue” (Opvs Remix)

Gryffin & Illenium – “Feel Good” (ZEWMOB Future Mix)

Steve Aoki – “Darker Than The Light That Never Bleeds” (Feat. Linkin Park)

Icehunt – “Paint The Sky”

Flight Facilities – “Arty Boy” (Manila Killa Remix)

Halsey – “Bad At Love” (Dillon Francis Remix)

marshmello – “Silence” (Facade & Varun Remix)

12 AM (Guest mix from Gorgon City)

Lane 8 – March of The Forest Cat Harvard Bass – Girls Golf Clap – Bout Dat Lane 8 & Kidnap Kid – Aba Gene Farris – Play Special Request (Paul Woodford) – Brainstorm

Solardo – Keep Pushing On

Max Chapman – La Fiesta

MANT – Cragged

Detlef – Pump

Sonny Fodera & Green Velvet – CO2 Vapor

Marian Hill – “Down” (Blender Remix)