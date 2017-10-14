Subsonic Playlist: 10.14.2017

10 PM
Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)
Skrillex – “Would You Ever” (Nitti Gritti Cover)
Saint WKND – “Survive” (PLS&TY Remix)
Phantoms – “Just A Feeling” (VAVO Remix)
Luude & Twerl – “Paradise” (Feat. Lost Boy)
Illenium – “Fractures” (TRivecta Remix)
ARMNHMR & NOlan Van Lith – “Alone”
Jauz & CrankDat – “I Hold Still”
GRiZ – “Gotta Push On”
GRiZ – “Stop Trippin” (Louie Lastic Remix)
San Holo – “The Future” (Wingtip Remix)
Skott – “Porcelain” (AWAY Remix)
Galantis – “Hunter” (MyKill & Party Ben Remix)
Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Joe Jayson Remix)
WILDLYF – “Be There”
Blink-182 – “All The Small Things” (Justin Caruso Remix)
11 PM
Kaskade – “Never Sleep Alone”
Illenium & Said The Sky – “Where’d U Go”
Blackbear – “do re mi” (FRND Remix)
Empire of the Sun – “Alive” (Zedd Remix)
Petit Biscuit & Panama – “Waterfall”
Notaker & Declan James – “Who I Am”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (Gryffin Remix)
ZHU – “Faded 2.0” (DJ Snake & DJ Mustard Remix)
Intercom – “Decoy World” (Feat. Park Avenue)
The Killers – “The Man’ (Duke Dumont Remix)
Coucheron – “High By The Riverside”
Young The Giant – “Silvertongue” (Opvs Remix)
Gryffin & Illenium – “Feel Good” (ZEWMOB Future Mix)
Steve Aoki – “Darker Than The Light That Never Bleeds” (Feat. Linkin Park)
Icehunt – “Paint The Sky”
Flight Facilities – “Arty Boy” (Manila Killa Remix)
Halsey – “Bad At Love” (Dillon Francis Remix)
marshmello – “Silence” (Facade & Varun Remix)
12 AM (Guest mix from Gorgon City)
Marian Hill – “Down” (Blender Remix)