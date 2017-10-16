Brentwood’s Haunted Warehouse Brings The Scares

Every weekend this October an abandoned Brentwood warehouse has been converted to a haunted attraction that gives you a spine-tingling five-minute journey of frights.

The haunt experience focuses on the legend of a young Brentwood girl who disappeared in 1869. She liked to play on the docks by her father’s butcher shop before she vanished mysteriously.

SEASAW is small but he will get you!!! #thewarehousehauntedhouse #hauntedhouse A post shared by The_warehouse_haunted_house (@the_warehouse_haunted_house) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

The attraction operates from 7 PM to 10 PM on Friday nights and 6 PM to 10 PM on Saturday nights and will only be operating for the last two weekends of October. It’s located at 400 Guthrie Lane behind the Brentwood Police Department.

The box office opens at the start time of each night & closes once tickets are sold out.

For more, visit RTLHaunt.com.