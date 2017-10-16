Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.16.17

Today was a big day for Kevin Klein Live, for they were given the daunting task of announcing the line-up for Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017, another two night holiday extravaganza to be held this December 8th and 9th at the Oracle Arena. The show was able to get some big name guests on to help with the announcement, AI programs Siri and Alexa. Even if they’re from rival companies, is it possible for them to get along well enough to get through the announcement?

Plus, Kevin seems to think there’s been a recent trend in fast food restaurants that are trying to increase their revenue stream by adding illegal drugs onto their secret menus, with varying degrees of success. The show compared two stores that were busted by undercover police: a McDonald’s that sold crack cocaine and a Subway that sold marijuana. The two talk about the sneakiest ways to sell and how to keep it up without getting caught, because at the end of the day, isn’t it most important to give the customer what it wants?

Also on today’s podcast:

SNL alumni Bobby Moynihan calls in to talk about his new show on CBS, his past and future with SNL, and more!

Useless Weirdo is shamed for eating food from Guy Fieri meant for evacuees over the weekend

Listening to Aisha Curry’s appearance on the terrible show The Real where she revealed Steph’s possible foot fetish

And more!

