LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017: Frequently Asked Questions

Here’s a rundown of the most ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ regarding

Not So Silent Night 2017!

General on-sale:

Click here for all the ticket information.

Times:

Doors 5:00PM / Show 6:00PM (times subject to change)

Set Times:

Coming Soon …

Is there an age restriction?

Show is all ages! Everyone is welcome.

My tickets are at Will Call, where is that? What is that?

Will Call just means that your tickets at the venue’s box office on the night of the show. The Will Call window opens 90 minutes prior to showtime and is located at the Box Office on the Plaza Level on the East Side of the Arena (between the Arena and the Coliseum). If you purchase tickets online and tickets are still available, print-at-home is available as a delivery method through show day. Picture identification is required for all tickets at Will Call/Box Office.

How do I get to Oracle Arena?

Click here for directions to the Arena. We highly recommend taking BART or AC Transit to the venue. Be warned, they close the Coliseum BART Station at 12am, so make sure you make your way there BEFORE 12am. The show will end just before 12am plan accordingly!

How much is parking at ORACLE Arena?

For all concerts, at ORACLE Arena the fee is $40. Definitely, recommend carpooling or taking BART/AC Transit.

Accessible Seating:

Requests or questions related to accessibility should be directed to the venue’s ADA Coordinator at (510) 569-2121, TDD (510) 383-4619. Or, by mail at: 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, California 94621-1918

General Venue Rules:

For a complete list of prohibited items, check out oraclearena.com

Large bags, coolers and backpacks will NOT be allowed into Oracle Arena.

Fans will not be allowed to re-enter the building after they have exited – for any reason.

No Smoking of any kind is permitted inside or outside of the Arena. Smoking will NOT be permitted directly outside any gate entrances. There are NO sections inside or outside for smokers at Oracle Arena.

No video, audio or professional lens cameras. Additionally, no digital cameras or laser pointers.

No outside food or beverages. (The only exceptions are for medical reasons or baby food).

Reselling of tickets is prohibited.

ATM (Automatic Teller Machines) are located on the main concourse near sections 110 and 124 and on the upper concourse near sections 204 and 223.

Bicycle racks are located at the north flagpole adjacent to parking Lot F.

First Aid services are available on the concourse level at sections 106 and 208.

Lost and Found articles are left at the Arena Security Office until the end of an event. All unclaimed lost and found items are stored for 30 days. To contact Lost and Found, please call 510-383-4660.

We do require that you have a blast at NSSN, so leave bad attitudes at the door!