LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017: General Info

LIVE 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017 is coming Friday, December 8th and Saturday, December 9th at Oracle Arena!

NIGHT ONE 12/08:

The Lumineers

Portugual. The Man

Vance Joy

Manchester Orchestra

Welshly Arms

NIGHT TWO 12/09:

The Killers

Weezer

Foster The People

Walk The Moon

Alice Merton

Cheap Tickets ($25) on sale on Tuesday, October 17th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com. PASSWORD: ORNAMENT

Presale on Wednesday, October 18th

1st night from 10 AM – 10 PM at Ticketmaster.com.

PASSWORD: MISTLETOE

2nd night from Noon – 10 PM at Ticketmaster.com.

PASSWORD: MISTLETOE

General on sale is Friday, October 20th

1st night on sale at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

2nd night on sale at NOON at Ticketmaster.com.

