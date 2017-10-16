LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017: General Info

LIVE 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017 is coming Friday, December 8th and Saturday, December 9th at Oracle Arena!
NIGHT ONE 12/08:
The Lumineers
Portugual. The Man
Vance Joy
Manchester Orchestra
Welshly Arms
NIGHT TWO 12/09:
The Killers
Weezer
Foster The People
Walk The Moon
Alice Merton
Cheap Tickets ($25) on sale on Tuesday, October 17th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com. PASSWORD: ORNAMENT
Presale on Wednesday, October 18th
1st night from 10 AM – 10 PM at Ticketmaster.com.
PASSWORD: MISTLETOE
2nd night from Noon – 10 PM at Ticketmaster.com.
PASSWORD: MISTLETOE
General on sale is Friday, October 20th
1st night on sale at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.
2nd night on sale at NOON at Ticketmaster.com.
