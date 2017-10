LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017: Tickets

All you need to know for LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 ticket on sale, pre-sale, and more.

LIVE 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017

Oracle Arena, Oakland

Friday, December 8, 2017

Saturday, December 9, 2017

Doors 5:00PM / Show 6:00PM (times subject to change)

Cheap Tickets ($25) on sale on Tuesday, October 17th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

PASSWORD: ORNAMENT

Presale on Wednesday, October 18th

1st night from 10 AM – 10 PM at Ticketmaster.com.

PASSWORD: MISTLETOE

2nd night from Noon – 10 PM at Ticketmaster.com.

PASSWORD: MISTLETOE

General on sale is Friday, October 20th

1st night on sale at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

2nd night on sale at NOON at Ticketmaster.com.