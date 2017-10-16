LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

‘Supermarket Sweep’ To Make A Comeback

Filed Under: Supermarket Sweep
(Photo by Terry Fincher/Express/Getty Images)

‘Supermaket Sweep’ has been off the air since 2003, but you’ve likely caught a rerun, or at the very least heard of the gameshow that requires you to race through supermarket aisles in a mad dash to find products.

Apparently, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ is set to make a return in 2018. According to Food & Wine Fremantle Media has decided it’s time to revive the gameshow.

Details on how it will be broadcast & where are yet to be announced, but we hope we get a chance to be on it too.

For more, head to Entertainment Weekly.

