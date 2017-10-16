‘Supermarket Sweep’ To Make A Comeback

‘Supermaket Sweep’ has been off the air since 2003, but you’ve likely caught a rerun, or at the very least heard of the gameshow that requires you to race through supermarket aisles in a mad dash to find products.

Apparently, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ is set to make a return in 2018. According to Food & Wine Fremantle Media has decided it’s time to revive the gameshow.

We can't stop hearing the rumours of #SupermarketSweep returning! Who else agrees we're the PERFECT shop to run around😉! pic.twitter.com/P9BYMTtwBr — B&M Stores (@bmstores) October 13, 2017

Details on how it will be broadcast & where are yet to be announced, but we hope we get a chance to be on it too.

