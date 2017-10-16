Zombie Crawl And Massive “Thriller” Dance Planned In The South Bay

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

(Photo by John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images)

San Jose’s Adira Dance & Costume is planning a Zombie Crawl in downtown Campbell for the night of Friday October 27 & a world record setting group dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” on Saturday October 28.

The Zombie Crawl will be from 7pm to 9pm on October 27 in downtown Campbell. Zombies who want to dance “Thriller” will be meeting in costume on the top level of the parking garage by the water tower at 6:45pm.

At 3 PM on Saturday October 28 at their location (2038 Lincoln Avenue) they will attempt to set the record for the largest number of people to simultaneously participate in a global dance event.

Adira Dance & Costume does offer “Thriller” dance classes on Wednesdays if you need to learn the dance.

For more, visit the Facebook event page.

